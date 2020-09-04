NOPD: Man shot to death in Central City

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a homicide in Central City.
NOPD reported the shooting just after 11 a.m. Friday.
When officers arrived at the scene in the 1200 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.
The victim’s identity has not been released. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
