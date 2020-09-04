Re-opening French Quarter business encourages relaxing New Orleans restrictions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - This group came in from across the country, hoping to celebrate a 50th birthday that’s been planned all year. Needless to say, they were excited one of their favorites recently reopened.
“Every week we were emailing the hotel like is it going to be open are we gonna be able to come we need to push our trip back,” Summer Purcell said.
Pat O’Briens closed for a second time in July, reopening this time with even the patio serving as table seating for their restaurant.
“We figured we needed to get it started somehow we need people in the French Quarter,” Shelly Waguespack said.
Pat O’Brien’s President, Shelly Waguespack says they’re still not able to bring back their whole staff or entertainment, and they will be limiting visitors to comply with COVID 19 rules. But she can’t help but be disappointed knowing there is competition across parish and state lines she can’t compete with.
“It really is upsetting that everybody else, all the other parishes and seems like states are to the point where it’s kind of acceptable and doable they’ve made some income people are working, New Orleans is still really different we need to get our restaurant bar people back in operation soon,” she said.
New Orleans’ tourism leaders say it would be unfair to compare this year’s numbers to last year, but say since the pandemic, hotel occupancy numbers are up this Labor Day weekend.
“It may be the highest level of occupancy we’ve seen since mid-March when we went into this weekend,” Romig said. “We have to wear masks we have to socially distant we have to do the right thing so we can graduate to phase 3 and get beyond this.”
This 50th birthday group got on a full flight down to New Orleans to celebrate and keeping safety in mind both visitors and businesses hoping that trend continues.
“Everything is opening just in time for us to come and do other things we wanted to do so I feel like we got lucky,” said Purcell.
“The energy is what we need, we need the energy around here,” said Waguespack.
