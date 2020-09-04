ROAD RAGE: New Orleans sergeant arrested after allegedly pointing gun at driver

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sergeant Robert Blanchard a 23-year NOPD veteran has been arrested and is accused of involvement in a road rage incident, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The incident was reported to have occurred on Sept. 3, around 10:37 a.m. near the intersection of North Broad and Canal streets
Blanchard has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. He is accused of brandishing his department-issued weapon and pointing it at the victim.
Blanchard was taken to the Orleans Parish Justice Center where he was booked accordingly. Blanchard was placed on immediate suspension pending the outcome of an investigation by the Public Integrity Bureau.
“This situation is disheartening, our officers are held to a higher standard and are expected to conduct themselves accordingly,” said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. “We are committed to holding our officers accountable. As with any accusation, of this nature, the incident will be thoroughly investigated.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.