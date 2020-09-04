SBSO: Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is seeking help finding 13-year-old Victoria Peterson. She was last seen by her mother in the 7900 block of Patricia Street in Chalmette, La.
Peterson has been missing since Friday morning, Sept. 4, according to the report. Her mother saw her at the residence at around 5:45 a.m. before leaving for work. and has not seen or heard from Peterson since.
Peterson is described as 5′6″ tall and weighs 110 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Victoria is asked to contact the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or Detective Kenny Sierra at (504) 352-4106.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.