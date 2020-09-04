Shelby: Changes Coming For The Holiday Weekend

Today will be another hot, humid, and no rain kind of day. Highs will reach the mid 90s for many with heat index values up to 105 during the afternoon. More of the same is on tap for Saturday with one difference- the chance for spotty afternoon storms. Then, a weak front will bring some lower humidity on Sunday to most of the area, but don’t expect a cool down. Highs will still reach the 90s.
A much stronger front will move into the middle of the country next week. It looks unlikely that we will feel the effects of this strong front, but we will see higher rain chances which will cool the temperatures some.
The tropics are active near Africa with several potential developments. These are thousands of miles away and not a concern currently. There are a couple of tropical waves in the Caribbean that we’ll be monitoring over the weekend and into early next week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.