Tide’s Loads of Hope provides laundry service to SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tide’s Loads of Hope set up in Lake Charles this week to bring clean laundry to hundreds of residents.
People from all over Southwest Louisiana have lined up as early as 7 a.m. at the Walmart on Nelson. Temperatures climbing, the sun beating down on everyone in the parking lot, but despite the heat, people just want to get their laundry done and appreciate what the community is doing to support each other.
On a Sunny day in Lake Charles, 67-year-old Christine Trahan sat in line. Her laundry, more important than the heat.
”But it’s good. I’m blessed.”
It’s day three for Tide’s Loads of Hope as they do peoples laundry for free.
Disaster Relief team member, Laura Karnes explains the process.
”We do two loads of laundry per household, per day, until we reach capacity,” Karnes said. “We’ll get it back within 24 hours, we text them when it is ready.”
Trahan couldn’t help but show her appreciation for Loads of Hope.
”This is wonderful. People from out of town don’t even know us and willing to wash and dry our clothes, and then they fold your clothes? It’s awesome.”
Karnes explains the importance of Loads of Hope
”Having clean laundry is an important thing for people, so hopefully by being here, we’re making things a little bit easier for them in such difficult times.”
For people like Lake Charles native, Rose Richard, it is a blessing.
”We’re blessed, in spite of limited loads of laundry, we’re still blessed, because we can take the necessary things and have them clean. And knowing that money is scarce too, at this time, this is very good.”
Tide will continue to provide these services for the rest of the week. Follow kplctv.com and our Facebook page for updates if demand for Loads of Hope continues.
