Who Dat Making Headlines: Beyonce’s B-Day, Big Sean drops new album

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - You hear that? That buzzing sound...
It’s so loud, how could you not. As one of the world’s biggest stars on the planet, the “beyhive” is sure to remind you of Queen Bey’s birthday as the star turns 39.
Beyonce’ Giselle Knowles-Carter was born on September 4, 1981 in Houston, Texas. From her start in the iconic R&B girls group “Destiny’s Child” to becoming a household name, Beyonce’ has proven over and over that she’s here to stay.
Scrolling on social media, you may have seen just how loud and proud the “BeyHive” is in honor of the unofficial holiday. Many have taken to social media to post pictures, send birthday love, and quote some of their favorite songs and lyrics from the singer. Some have even created a Beyonce’ playlist to celebrate the day.
It’s unclear what the singer, songwriter and actress has planned for the big day but the star is trending on multiple social media accounts.
One social media user wrote on Twitter, “this is beyoncé‘s world, we are just living in it. #HappyBirthdayBeyonce.”
Another fan wrote: “Happy birthday !!You are an amazing role model, talented singer also a big inspiration to the world. Love youu!”
Beyoncé has been extremely hands on during the pandemic. Over the past months, she’s advocated for the Black Lives Matter Movement, set up Covid-19 testing sites in her hometown of Houston along with donating money to small businesses. In honor of her birthday, the singer just donated an additional $1 million from her Bey Good Foundation to support black-owned small businesses.
The 24-time Grammy award winning queen just released “Black is King” on Disney Plus. The visual album is based on the singer’s soundtrack album “The Lion King: The Gift” for the 2019 remake of the Disney film.
Listen to: “Already.”
While fans never complain about getting new music from the queen, we do love to search deep in the bag every now and then and pull out a good throwback. If that’s your mood today, here’s one track that is for sure a party starter, especially for the queen’s birthday.
Big Sean isn’t celebrating a birthday but the rapper is celebrating a new album. The highly anticipated “Detroit 2” dropped at midnight. He shared the album’s track list on Instagram Wednesday. Check it out below.
“Detroit 2” includes 21 tracks with features from Ty Dolla $ign, Dwele, Wale, Stevie Wonder, Anderson.Paak, Young Thug, Diddy and many others. New Orleans native Lil Wayne is also featured, bringing his slick rhymes to the track titled “Don Life.”
Then there’s the third song on the new piece of work that features the late Nipsey Hussle. Big Sean hyped fans up all week leading to the big release by posting to social and showing off short video clips and new merch. He wrote on Instagram, “Finally! My 5th album Detroit 2 out now! Let’s go!”
Eminem also tweeted about being apart of the latest drop from Big Sean.
The Detroit rapper recently stepped away from the spotlight to focus on his mental health. If you haven’t had a chance to listen to “Detroit 2” yet, check the album here: https://music.apple.com/us/album/detroit-2/1530247672
Editors’ Notes “I always wanted to do a sequel to [Detroit] because I felt like it was an album,” Big Sean tells Apple Music. ”It was a mixtape, but it was really an album for me, so in a way it’s like I’m returning to the essence of myself, new and improved.”
