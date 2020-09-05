Audubon Insectarium to close Canal St. location, will combine with Aquarium of the Americas

The project is expected to include approximately 17,000 square feet of new space constructed inside the existing walls of the Aquarium and approximately 47,000 square feet of renovated space. Work will include permanently decommissioning the Entergy Giant Screen Theater, allowing space for a 5,000-square-foot multi-use events space on the first floor. A new shared lobby will modify and improve the existing theater lobby, providing access to the second floor. Moving the Butterfly Garden and Insectarium to the Aquarium campus will also create a faster and more convenient entry flow for guests and remove travel time between the facilities.