Dr. Birx encourages Louisianans to think ahead during Labor Day weekend; discusses coronavirus vaccines

(WAFB) - In an interview with WAFB Friday, Sept. 4 White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx weighed in on an accelerated timeline to produce a coronavirus vaccine.
News broke Wednesday, Sept. 2 suggesting officials in the Trump Administration advised states to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready to distribute by Nov. 1.
Public health experts cried foul in response to those reports. Critics suggested the federal government was cutting corners in a rush to get a handle on the disease which has claimed thousands of lives globally, despite contrary statements made by senior health officials.
“I know that everybody thinks that we’re rushing for a vaccine, and we are because we want to stop infections and we want to stop this ongoing mortality,” said Birx. “There is one reason to have a vaccine and that’s so we can prevent ongoing infections and the mortality that comes from that.”
Dr. Birx also spoke about Labor Day weekend in Louisiana.
“I know, people we know we think couldn’t possibly have COVID. But, the people we know have been exposed and potentially have COVID,” said Birx. “And so we really have to ensure that we stay six feet apart and we socially distance even with your family and your friends. Really this weekend is critical. Much progress has been made in Louisiana, and it can continue, but it’s on each and every one of us.”
