Evacuees grow more concerned as thousands stay through holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sitting outside the Marriott on Canal Street is not what Willie B and his family had in store for Labor Day weekend.
“We probably have a barbecue going on right now, I’ll set up a pit right here you should’ve brought one with you,” he said.
It’s been 12 days since they left home. He says they’re doing their best to stay sane and healthy. But he says with every passing day, their wallets are growing thinner while their concern about returning home grows.
“I’d like to home, have some red beans rice, an oxtail.”
Reporter: “You can’t find any of that out here?”
“The prices of these things,” he said.
Tourism leaders say hotels across the city are seeing some of the highest booking levels since the pandemic.
“We may see a little bit of a pick up because, again, we have the opportunity to host visitors from Southwest Louisiana affected by Hurricane Laura, that’s about 10,000 people in hotels,” said Mark Romig with New Orleans & Company.
The Pontchartrain Hotel says they too are mostly hosting evacuees, but says they’re a number of tourists, wedding, and business groups decided to keep their rooms, hoping those bookings translate to some revenue.
“September is looking good for us excited for this we can just hope it continues,” said General Manager Cody Bertone.
Bertone says because of these bookings, they were even able to bring back some employees to help over this relatively-busy holiday weekend.
“As long as we keep booking rooms it’s encouraging to the staff to get more hours and maybe even call some team members additional team members back,” he said.
While evacuees say they’re trying to save every dime they can for their eventual return home, business and tourism leaders are staying optimistic.
“It’s not like old times it’s not like selling out and the restaurants not 100 percent, so we’re still abiding by the new standard so we feel confident,” Bertone said.
