Going to the airport and we’re...gonna get married

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport isn’t usually what you think of when it comes to tying the knot but it was for one couple.
A Twitter picture posted from the New Orleans Airport showed a couple getting married.
Fellow travelers watched the ceremony unfold and even shared the picture with the airport.
With the help of everyone on social media, the mystery newlyweds have been identified as Chase Thomas and Emily Zilich.
