Gov. Edwards & Dr. Birx: Do not let your COVID-19 guard down this Labor Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are finally at the Labor Day weekend, but before you start your fun, officials from the state capital, all the way to the White House, want to make sure you stay COVID safe, so everyone can keep moving forward.
“Our last surge started on Memorial Day weekend,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.
“After Memorial Day what happened was, there was silent spread throughout Louisiana, with most people not knowing they were COVID positive,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Louisiana seemed to be on a good path before Memorial Day of this year in regards to coronavirus, and then disaster struck.
“When people let there guard down, there was too much activity, too few people wearing masks, too few people being socially distant, too many people were interacting with others even if they felt ill. Those are the things we just can not have,” said Edwards.
“Every parish in Louisiana was over 10% test positivity except 1 or 2. So it was spread throughout the state, very different that the March-April time frame,” said Birx.
And then Louisiana came back strong... Following guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus.
But the possibility of coronavirus cases going back up does linger with some folks.
“I’m very concerned with it. I’d like to see everyone wearing masks as much as possible, social distancing, and just protecting each other, so that we can put an end to the spread of coronavirus,” said Angela Cinquemano, a Baton Rouge resident.
While this family said they will take it easy Memorial Day weekend exploring Baton Rouge, all eyes are on LSU and places nearby campus this Labor Day.
“Probably trying to meet some new people, go out, have a good time, but also trying to get some work done,” said Simon Smith, an LSU freshman.
Some freshmen at LSU hopeful the number of students with coronavirus will flatten out, and they hope their fellow students stay safe.
“I think we just need to be more mindful, of just basically the situation at hand,” said James Milligan, an LSU freshman.
“And now as Louisianian’s, we really need to help the governors and mayors through this time period of COVID and hurricanes to really do our part to protect one another. I know it’s possible, I see your progress, now is not the time to let up,” said Dr. Birx.
Next week, Louisiana will likely figure out from Gov. Edwards if the state is ready to advance in to phase 3, when the phase 2 order expires September 11.
