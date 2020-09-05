Memorial site of slain Mandeville police officer Vincent Liberto vandalized

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A makeshift memorial for a Mandeville Police Captain killed in the line of duty was vandalized, according to a Facebook post by the Mandeville Police Department.
In the post Saturday morning, Mandeville Police said, “MPD, with the blessing of the Liberto family, had plans this month to ceremoniously clean up Captain Liberto’s makeshift memorial and replace the tattered flags with a small, permanent memorial.
However, some evil, hated filled, individual/s thought it better to desecrate the site.
MPD is asking anyone who may have any information pertaining to this disgusting, disrespectful act, to call the Mandeville Police Department; (985) 626-9711.
This act represents the .0001% of our population who has bought into this “cop hate” agenda. It does not define our community, the Mandeville Police Department, or the Liberto family!”
Captain Liberto was killed in the line of duty in September of 2019. He left behind a wife and seven children. Several of his children are active law enforcement officers and military.
He was 58-years-old.
