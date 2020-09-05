New Orleans area prep football coaches rejoice LHSAA decision

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana football players, coaches and fans received welcome news Friday as LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine declared “It’s time to play football in Louisiana.” He reinforced that his previously stated-target date for games of October 8th is on track.
“We’re ecstatic, I think a lot of relief, so much has gone into this,” Newman High coach Nelson Stewart said Friday afternoon. “Across the state, we’ve worked so hard on distancing and protocols and doing things the right way. That’s incredibly hard, that’s a full administrative buy-in. For us, it’s our biggest team, there’s a lot of enthusiasm. I think for kids around the state, you’re just looking for that light at the end of the tunnel, that gratification for all your work and to see Mr. Bonine go up at the State Legislature and say that, it felt good also felt like it’s real, we’ve got to get moving. I also just think it’s a great day for football in the state of Louisiana and I also think everyone has faith in one another that we can pull this off and we do this well.”
“I’m so happy for our seniors,” exclaimed Lakeshore’s Craig Jones. “I told them earlier in the week that I felt like what happened in volleyball being allowed to start playing and I felt like something was coming that was going to be good news and to be able to tell them today and see those guys who have been living with uncertainty for so long and to know that they’re going to get to play, I was so happy for them.”
The theme of relief and excitement for the players with the least time left rings true for Terrebonne coach Gary Hill “I tell ya what, I got pretty excited for our kids. As coaches and adults, we’ve gotten to play and of course we want to still be able to compete and get our teams on the field but I know our kids have been itching to get out there and compete. I think this is going to fire them up a little bit more and get them continuing on tracking toward having a decent season, hopefully we’ll have a lot of games. I’m just excited for them, especially the seniors.”
Exact schedules for the season and playoffs are yet to be determined. It also has not been announced whether or not teams will take part in any jamborees or scrimmages leading up to the October kickoff.
