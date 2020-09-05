New Orleans area prep football coaches rejoice LHSAA decision

“We’re ecstatic, I think a lot of relief, so much has gone into this,” Newman High coach Nelson Stewart said Friday afternoon. “Across the state, we’ve worked so hard on distancing and protocols and doing things the right way. That’s incredibly hard, that’s a full administrative buy-in. For us, it’s our biggest team, there’s a lot of enthusiasm. I think for kids around the state, you’re just looking for that light at the end of the tunnel, that gratification for all your work and to see Mr. Bonine go up at the State Legislature and say that, it felt good also felt like it’s real, we’ve got to get moving. I also just think it’s a great day for football in the state of Louisiana and I also think everyone has faith in one another that we can pull this off and we do this well.”