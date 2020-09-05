Nicondra: Hot Saturday, but a break in sight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - High temperatures climbed to the mid to upper 90s in some areas in south Louisiana and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast combined with dew points in the 70s saw afternoon heat indices in the 105 to 108 range. The good news is it looks like this is a one day event as a boundary of drier air is slipping south allowing dew points to fall into the 60s for some areas. That means overnight lows should fall a few degrees under mostly clear skies.