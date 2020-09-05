Nicondra: Hot Saturday, but a break in sight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - High temperatures climbed to the mid to upper 90s in some areas in south Louisiana and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast combined with dew points in the 70s saw afternoon heat indices in the 105 to 108 range. The good news is it looks like this is a one day event as a boundary of drier air is slipping south allowing dew points to fall into the 60s for some areas. That means overnight lows should fall a few degrees under mostly clear skies.
Sunday looks to still be hot with highs in the middle 90s, but with slightly drier air in place it won’t feel quite as oppressive. Rain chances ramp up as we head into the middle of the week. We’re not looking for a big wash out, but more coverage than the last couple of days as a real cold front sinks close to the region.
It’s still a toss up whether it will have enough power to push all the way through, but there’s optimism for a real drop in dew points and even a bit of a break in temperatures towards the end of the week.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several areas of disturbed weather. No immediate threats to the Gulf in the next few days.
