Saints trim down to 53-man roster

With such a roster of talented players, roster cuts once again meant the Saints had to let go, at least for now, of some good players.
Some of the biggest surprises come at the receiver position where the team released veteran Bennie Fowler III, despite his apparent chemistry with Drew Brees.
Another big name comes at defensive line, where the team released Mario Edwards Jr. That said, the Saints still have a ton of depth in that area.
The team also released linebacker Anthony Chickillo and offensive guard Patrick Omameh.
In total, the Saints waived 17 others, including tight end Garrett Griffin and wide receiver Emmanuel Butler, who could both be practice squad candidates. The others waived include:
LB Joe Bachi
WR Austin Carr
DE T.J. Carter
LB Andrew Dowell
CB Kemon Hall
WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey
WR Juwan Johnson
RB Tony Jones Jr.
LB Wynton McManis
OL Jordan Steckler
TE Tommy Stevens
OL Calvin Throckmorton
C Cameron Tom
DB Keith Washington
TE Ethan Wolf
Second-year safety Saquan Hampton was the only player among the waived / injured, while linebacker Kiko Alonso has been placed on the Physically Unable To Perform list.
Defensive end Anthony Lanier II was placed on injured reserve. And finally, on the suspended by commissioner list, offensive lineman James Hurst.
The team can begin to establish their practice squad on Sunday.
