St. Stanislaus kicks off 2020 season with a win over St. Martin, 21-16

BAY ST. LOUIS, Ms. (WVUE) - Sophomore quarterback, Gage Peterson, ignited a St. Stanislaus comeback victory over St. Martin Friday night, 21-16.
This was the season opener for the Rock-A-Chaws (1-0).
The Rock-A-Chaws trailed, 10-0, in the second quarter. Peterson’s QB keeper 1-yard TD right before half cut the Stanislaus deficit, 10-7.
In the third, Peterson found a wide open Connor Ladner for a big TD strike. The Rocks took their first lead of the contest on the play, 14-10.
On the very next possession, Peterson hooked up with Nour Tayara for a huge pickup. On 4th-and-1, Peterson connected with Ladner again for a score, expanding the Rocks lead, 21-10.
St. Martin made a furious recovery, but Grant Sides defensive play ended any hope for a Yellow Jacket triumph.
“It’s unreal. This is probably my 20th year of coaching football and baseball, and this is different, it’s special. It really is. I’ve been to state championship games, won them and lost them. But what those guys have gone through, and how hard they worked over the summer really showed,” said St. Stanislaus head coach Nate Encrapera.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.