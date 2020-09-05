Zack: Heat advisory in effect today

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It would only be fitting that Labor Day weekend would bring with it a heat advisory as we hopefully are getting through the final stretch of summer.
This Heat Advisory is up for portions of the area today as heat index values will soar into the 105-110 range through the afternoon hours. This high heat combined with the high humidity will make for dangerous heat levels so make sure you take those precautions. In addition to the heat we do have a chance for a few spotty storms with about a 30% coverage expected today.
The hot stretch we have been stuck in the past few days looks to break for the second half of this weekend on into the Labor Day holiday. A weak front will allow for some slightly less humid air to filter into the region overnight tonight. This will make Sunday into Monday hot but better feeling days. Highs will still make it into the low 90s but the heat index values will likely fall below 100 degrees as the drier air makes it feel a bit more bearable through the day. Dry skies likely dominate the second half of the long, holiday weekend.
An even stronger front is on the horizon for late next week as much of the country looks to make a quick transition to fall although there does remain some questions as to how far south this front can dive. I’m holding out hope we do get a small taste of cooler air by next weekend.
In the tropics we are all quiet locally as the Gulf and Caribbean remain storm free. We do see a bunch of activity moving off the coast of Africa with multiple storms possibly developing but the path out to sea looks to be the easiest route for any of that activity.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.