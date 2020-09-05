Zack: Heat advisory in effect today

The hot stretch we have been stuck in the past few days looks to break for the second half of this weekend on into the Labor Day holiday. A weak front will allow for some slightly less humid air to filter into the region overnight tonight. This will make Sunday into Monday hot but better feeling days. Highs will still make it into the low 90s but the heat index values will likely fall below 100 degrees as the drier air makes it feel a bit more bearable through the day. Dry skies likely dominate the second half of the long, holiday weekend.