First lights back on in Calcasieu Parish following Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WVUE) - Just over one week after Hurricane Laura delivered a catastrophic blow to southwest Louisiana, power was restored Sunday morning in the communities of Toomey and Starks in Calcasieu Parish.
While all nine transmission lines into southwest Louisiana were damaged and rendered inoperable, Entergy personnel were able to repair and energize one line to reconnect some customers in the region to a power generation source in eastern Texas, reenergizing the first substation in Calcasieu Parish following Laura.
“Our company and our communities have worked tirelessly for this moment,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “It represents a major step in our goal to restore power to Calcasieu and Cameron parishes. While we still have many major hurdles to overcome, I believe this serves as a beacon of hope for our customers. Like the communities we serve, our team worked around the clock to arrive at this important milestone.”
This initial step makes power available to approximately 2,000 customers.
Laura delivered historic damage to southwest Louisiana, where more than 90,0000 customers in the region were without power following the storm. High winds caused damage to more than 1,600 transmission structures, 6,637 broken poles, 2,926 transformers and 338 miles of downed distribution wire in the area.
Entergy Louisiana continues to deploy thousands of crews across the southwest portion of the state to complete the restoration process for all customers.
