Health leaders warn against “super-spreader” events on Labor Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - While touring the family resource station for evacuees at the Morial Convention Center on Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards warned against what may seem trivial at this point, that while we have seen some promising numbers over the last few weeks, there are several contributing factors that could undo all the recent progress we’ve made with COVID-19.
“As we move into Labor Day. I’m asking every Louisianian, and everyone who is in Louisiana for any reason, whether it’s Hurricane Laura relief efforts or restoring power, whatever reason your here, keep in mind that our last surge came from Memorial Day weekend when people let their guard down,” said Edwards.
Over 10,000 evacuees recently traveled to stay in New Orleans due to the fallout from Hurricane Laura.
There’s also a recent uptick in tourism for Labor Day, and health educator Dr. Eric Griggs says this weekend could easily be a recipe for disaster.
“It can be contributed to the fact that it’s corona fatigue. We’re tired. We’re over it. The problem is the virus is not over us,” said Griggs.
He also says the re-opening of schools will cause numbers to spike, something already felt with 26,000 positive cases on college campuses nationwide.
“There are numbers with kids going up every week because we’ve re-opened. The bars are closed but the numbers are going up because we’re having small family gatherings.”
If curious that your Labor Day plans could lead to super spreading, just remember the three V’s:
“Venue. We want you to be outside. Limit the number of people. Wear your mask,” said Griggs.
“Ventilation. Of course, being outside helps dilute the virus in the air. We want you to be outside as much as possible. If you’re inside, open windows, open doors.”
“Vocalization is volume, so loud talking, singing, choir. The louder you talk, the more you add respiratory illness to the environment.”
