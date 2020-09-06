HPD: Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Houma Park

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - 26-year-old Donald R. Ross, of Laban Avenue, was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting Jarrod Turner in a Houma Park.
Through investigation, officered learned of an altercation between the two men over a woman. The fight began at apartments on the Eastside of Houma that morning.
Turner left the apartment complex and was followed by Ross to a place near Commerce Street. Ross then approached Turner with a weapon and fired several times, according to the report.
Donald Ross later turned himself into the Houma Police Department, where he was arrested for second-degree murder.
This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided here.
