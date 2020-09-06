HPD: Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Houma Park

HPD: Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Houma Park
26-year-old Donald R. Ross, of Laban Avenue, was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting Jarrod Turner. (Source: HPD)
By Kendra Smith-Parks | September 6, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 4:13 PM

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - 26-year-old Donald R. Ross, of Laban Avenue, was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting Jarrod Turner in a Houma Park.

Through investigation, officered learned of an altercation between the two men over a woman. The fight began at apartments on the Eastside of Houma that morning.

Turner left the apartment complex and was followed by Ross to a place near Commerce Street. Ross then approached Turner with a weapon and fired several times, according to the report.

Donald Ross later turned himself into the Houma Police Department, where he was arrested for second-degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided here.

RELATED: Man shot and killed inside Houma park

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.