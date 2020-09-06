JPSO: Kenner woman arrested for DWI after damaging parked cars; driving through Lakeshore Playground

JPSO: Kenner woman arrested for DWI after damaging parked cars; driving through Lakeshore Playground
By Kendra Smith-Parks | September 6, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 5:44 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 35-year-old woman from Kenner was arrested Saturday night for DWI after hitting multiple parked cars, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, who was not identified, struck a metal fence before entering Lakeshore playground and came to a rest against the bleachers around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The woman was arrested for DWI, three hit and run charges, not having a licence, reckless operation and no motor insurance.

The parked vehicles were on Rosa Avenue.

