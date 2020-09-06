LDH: Nearly 1,400 cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana Dept. of Health is reporting more than 152,000 cases of Coronavirus in the state.
As of Sunday, Sept. 6, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 152,868 total cases ( 1,387 new cases)
- 4,930 deaths (58 additional deaths)
- 790 patients in the hospital
- 119 patients on ventilators
- 134,432 patients recovered (As of Aug. 31)
Governor John Bel Edwards issued a new executive order to keep the state in Phase 2 until September 11.
On Saturday, Gov. Edwards urged Louisiana residents to stay safe and follow all guidelines during the Labor Day weekend.
He is asking people to Stay away from large gatherings, wear a mask and maintain social distance.
Coronavirus spreads from an infected person to others through:
- Respiratory droplets produced when coughing and sneezing
- Close personal contact
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.