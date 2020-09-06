Man shot and killed inside Houma park

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) -The Houma Police Department is investigating a homicide Sunday morning that happened inside a park.
Around 7 a.m. officers responded to the area of Harmon Park in reference to a report of shots fired.
While checking the area, officers found a man lying in the park suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was identified as 23-year-old Jarrod Turner.
The investigation is in its infant stages as detectives are interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.
Houma Police also said they are looking into a Facebook post that claimed the incident was a police shooting.
The police department emphasized that officers were not involved.
Law enforcement is currently attempting to gather information to identify the person responsible for making the post.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.