Nicondra: Great feel to the air for holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A weak cold front pushed in late Saturday evening. There wasn’t much in the way of cooler air, but the drier dew points made a world of difference. The low humidity felt fantastic for Sunday and Labor Day will be nearly as nice before moisture bounces back on Tuesday.
The middle of the week will be hot, muggy and wet ahead of another cold front expected late in the week. If the next front manages to make it all the way through we will see another taste of fall with a break in temperatures as well as the drier air.
The tropics are still active as we approach the statistical peak of Atlantic activity on September 10th. The National Hurricane Center is watching several areas for development. None threaten the Gulf at this time.
