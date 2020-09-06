Report: Clowney chooses Titans over Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A last-minute overnight push wasn’t enough to convince Jadeveon Clowney to join the Saints. Instead, the defensive end will sign with the Titans.
Clowney will get a 1-year, $12 million contract from Nashville. That’s according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.
Clowney played last season with the Seahawks. Seattle traded with the Texans for Clowney right before the 2019 season started.
Clowney played his first five seasons with Houston. Clowney went first overall to the Texans in the 2014 NFL Draft.
