REPORT: Former LSU CB Tre’Davious White signs 4-yr., $69M extension with Bills

BUFFALO, NY (WAFB) - Former LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White will be staying with the Buffalo Bills for a while longer, the team announced via Twitter on Saturday, September 5.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is for four years and worth $69 million that could go up to $70 million with Pro Bowl incentives. Rapoport added White receives $55 million in guarantees.
CBS Sports reported the guarantee is the largest ever at the cornerback position.
White was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019. He led the league with six interceptions and 17 passes defended last season. During his three-year career, he has 12 picks and has not given up a touchdown.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.