REPORT: Former LSU CB Tre’Davious White signs 4-yr., $69M extension with Bills
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) defends against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Source: Eric Christian Smith)
By WAFB Staff | September 5, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 7:18 AM

BUFFALO, NY (WAFB) - Former LSU cornerback Tre’Davious White will be staying with the Buffalo Bills for a while longer, the team announced via Twitter on Saturday, September 5.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is for four years and worth $69 million that could go up to $70 million with Pro Bowl incentives. Rapoport added White receives $55 million in guarantees.

CBS Sports reported the guarantee is the largest ever at the cornerback position.

White was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019. He led the league with six interceptions and 17 passes defended last season. During his three-year career, he has 12 picks and has not given up a touchdown.

