“This behavior is unacceptable,” Mayor Cantrell’s office says regarding Labor Day gatherings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In response to social media posts showing large crowds in the French Quarter this weekend, a New Orleans City Hall spokesperson released a statement Sunday emphasizing that COVID-19 is still prevalent in Orleans Parish and issued a call for more compliance.
“The City is aware of large crowd activity in violation of the public health guidelines, and of the images circulating online. This behavior is unacceptable, and it is dangerous. COVID-19 is not taking a holiday this weekend, and the irresponsible actions on display could have serious consequences that show up in the data two weeks from now: more cases, more community spread, and more deaths. It could prevent our students from returning to in-person learning. This is not who we are, and this is not how we — as a community — get back to where we want to be.
“For Friday and Saturday combined, we had 36 calls for large gatherings and 46 calls for business non-compliance. Code Enforcement and the NOPD will be out in force tonight, breaking up large gatherings and citing business found to be creating additional danger to the public.
“Code Enforcement will be performing door-to-door checks to ensure food providers and restaurants are enforcing the guidelines regarding social distancing and facial coverings, and the sale of go-cups.”
