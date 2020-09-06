“This behavior is unacceptable,” Mayor Cantrell’s office says regarding Labor Day gatherings

“The City is aware of large crowd activity in violation of the public health guidelines, and of the images circulating online. This behavior is unacceptable, and it is dangerous. COVID-19 is not taking a holiday this weekend, and the irresponsible actions on display could have serious consequences that show up in the data two weeks from now: more cases, more community spread, and more deaths. It could prevent our students from returning to in-person learning. This is not who we are, and this is not how we — as a community — get back to where we want to be.