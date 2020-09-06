Zack: A hot but less humid day ahead

The small reprieve from the humidity only last about a day or two as when you head back to work next week the humidity will return along with some spotty storms chances. The rain chances will slowly increase through the week as a strong front approaches the area in the Thursday/Friday time frame. Do we get a cool down behind this front? Models keep flip flopping on a cooler and less humid few days to a stalled front and we stay stuck in the humidity. Only time will tell.