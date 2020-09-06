Zack: A hot but less humid day ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s not much but there will be a hint of fall in the air for the remainder of the extended holiday weekend as a weak front brings with it slightly lower humidity values.
You can certainly feel the difference in the air this morning as the humidity is rapidly declining across the area. Now today will still be a hot day as highs make it to around 94 but the difference will be the heat index values. We likely won’t see any triple digit feels like readings today which is certainly a welcomed change. These dry conditions look to prevail through Labor Day.
The small reprieve from the humidity only last about a day or two as when you head back to work next week the humidity will return along with some spotty storms chances. The rain chances will slowly increase through the week as a strong front approaches the area in the Thursday/Friday time frame. Do we get a cool down behind this front? Models keep flip flopping on a cooler and less humid few days to a stalled front and we stay stuck in the humidity. Only time will tell.
A look out over the tropics shows two areas off the coast of Africa have a high chance of development over the next several days. These two disturbances are likely to become our next named storms but remain about 14 days away from the United States. Chances are highly against them ever making it all the way to us so I wouldn’t be concerned for now.
