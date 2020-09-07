Bruce: A Dry Labor Day-Mid-Week Showers Return

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Labor day 2020 is here and it will stay dry but hot with highs in the lower 90s. The humidity will be comfortable but the temps will make it feel hot. Rain chances will gradually be on the rise as we head into the mid-week. Coverage will be more typical summer in the 30-40% range. Highs will be in the lower 90s as we should be in the upper 80s. Unfortunately a stronger front we hoped would arrive late week, looks like it will stall and stay to our north. The tropics are active with a new named storm and a depression. The good news is that none are expected to threaten the Gulf.