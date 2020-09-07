COVID-19 numbers Labor Day update

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As of Monday, September 7, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 153,117 total cases - 305 new cases
- 4,942 total deaths - 12 new deaths
- 787 patients in hospitals - decrease of 3 patients
- 124 patients on ventilators - increase of 5 patients
- 134,432 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday, Aug. 26 he will be extending Phase Two of reopening the state’s economy for another two weeks.
