Crash kills man at intersection in Algiers, NOPD says

ALGIERS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash at the intersection of Holiday Drive and MacArthur Boulevard that left one person dead and another injured.
At about 11:11 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 6), officers responded to a call of a vehicle crash with injury at the location. Upon arrival, officers discovered two vehicles - a green Dodge Challenger and a gray Nissan two-door sports car - both with severe damage in the intersection. The driver of the Dodge was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the Nissan was declared dead at the scene.
NOPD detectives learned that the Nissan was reportedly traveling eastbound on MacArthur Drive with the flow of traffic. As the Nissan entered the intersection, the Dodge was reportedly traveling southbound on Holiday Drive and entered the intersection, colliding with the Nissan.
The Orleans Parish Coroner will officially identify the decedent in this incident upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.
Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6205 with any additional information.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.