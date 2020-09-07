JPSO investigating possible murder-suicide in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide in Metairie Monday night.
According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were called to a home in the 600 block of Jade Avenue after someone doing a wellness check found several people in medical distress.
Once deputies arrived at the residence, they found two deceased victims who appeared to have died from gunshot wounds. A third person, who was also deceased, appeared to have died from an overdose based on evidence found at the scene.
JPSO says the incident is currently being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.
The identities of the victims and their relationship are being withheld at this time.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact JPSO’s Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
