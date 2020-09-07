New Orleans asks crowds to be safe during COVID-19 Labor Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Large crowds are expected to find their way to the French Quarter over the holiday weekend. New Orleans officials call it “dangerous” and “unacceptable.”
Health officials warn the city is right on the verge of cold and flu season and this holiday is not the time to celebrate in large crowds.
A city spokesperson says they’re aware of groups violating public health guidelines and police and code enforcement will be cracking down. They responded to 36 large gatherings and to nearly 50 businesses for not complying with rules. This is what worries other restaurant managers.
As business picks up, they are worried other business owners are not enforcing rules – which they fear could force them to shut down once again.
“(I’m) very concerned about it. If everyone would just follow the rules, we could get through it, pass it and then everyone could make a good living again,” said Pere Antoine Restaurant manager Kathy Barrilleaux. Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state is working to give the economy a boost, but keep residents healthy this Labor Day.
“We also want to make sure that we can continue to reopen more of our economy and not have to pause any longer than it’s necessary and certainly not have to go backwards,” Edwards said.
Health experts said New Orleans has been ahead of the curve when it comes to testing which has led to better decision making to help slow the spread.
