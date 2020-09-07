Nicondra: Rain back for mid-week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Pleasant feel to the air to finish out this Labor Day. The moisture is on the way back so Tuesday will not feel quite as nice. A few spotty storms will develop during the day. Temperatures remain hot and the humidity rebounds making it feel uncomfortable once again.
Our hope for a front at the end of the week is getting more dim. It looks like the high will win out with the front stalling just to our west. We will keep muggy air and rain chances around into the end of the week.
Two new tropical storms formed today in the Atlantic as we approach the statistical peak of the season. Neither threatens the Gulf in the week ahead.
