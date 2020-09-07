NOPD investigating quadruple shooting in Central City

New Orleans Police say four people were injured in a shooting in Central City Monday night. (Source: WVUE Fox 8)
By Tiffany Baptiste | September 7, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT - Updated September 7 at 10:10 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say four people were injured in a shooting in Central City Monday night.

NOPD says around 8:30 p.m. police were called to the 1500 block of Freret Street for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

All four victims were transported to a local hospital where their conditions are currently unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

