NOPD investigating quadruple shooting in Central City

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say four people were injured in a shooting in Central City Monday night.
NOPD says around 8:30 p.m. police were called to the 1500 block of Freret Street for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
All four victims were transported to a local hospital where their conditions are currently unknown.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
