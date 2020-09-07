NOPD: Man injured in Algiers shooting

NOPD: Man injured in Algiers shooting
NOPD says officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2900 block of Preston Place around 6:35 p.m. (Source: WVUE Fox 8)
By Tiffany Baptiste | September 7, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT - Updated September 7 at 7:26 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Algiers that left a man injured.

NOPD says officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2900 block of Preston Place around 6:35 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

