Pandemic affects Labor Day campaigning; retail politics for the fall elections

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Labor Day in New Orleans usually means hundreds of people attending a union-sponsored picnic that attracts scores of politicians eager to shake hands and interact with voters who can decide their political fate in the fall elections. But that did not happen this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And around the country, the pandemic is reshaping the political landscape and so-called “retail politics.”
Robert Collins, Ph.D., is a political analyst at Dillard University. He worked on Capitol Hill for two now-former U.S. senators.
“This campaign season has been very difficult for all the candidates, but especially for those candidates that like to do retail politics, in-person politics,” said Collins.
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the major contenders in this year’s presidential contest, are out on the campaign trail in a scaled-down fashion due to the pandemic.
“The president really likes doing large, live rallies, that’s his big thing. Obviously, he can’t do the same type of rallies that he’s done in the past, that he likes to do. He’s done some rallies; they’ve been a little smaller. They’ve been scaled down,” said Collins.
Recently, Trump was in Pennsylvania.
“We have record everything. You’re going to have, you’re going to have an incredible economic year next year,” said Trump to supporters.
And Biden traveled to Wisconsin.
“I am not pessimistic, I am optimistic about the opportunity if we seize it,” said Biden.
On the day of the presidential election, Louisiana voters will also choose who they want to represent them in Congress and cast other ballots including on local judgeships and district attorney races. And for candidates who will still engage in some traditional campaigning between now and then social distancing and masks will have to be factored into their planning.
“The whole pandemic is the antithesis of campaigning because what’s the one thing you associate with the politician? The handshake, I mean, you know, the handshake, the traditional politician working the rope line, shaking hands, you know, kissing babies, being close to people,” said Collins.
That kind of close interaction with voters is not recommended by health officials and many local government officials.
“I think any candidate whose strength is the retail politics, in-person campaigning, is certainly being hurt by the pandemic,” Collins stated.
Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram have become part of many political campaigns in recent years and this year politicians may utilize social media even more due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Collins commented on how politicians can try to make up for less in-person campaigning.
“The only way to really compensate for it is through electronic media, is to use television which candidates were doing anyway and of course, social media. You’re going to see more candidates go on social media with live video events, live Instagram, etc.,” said Collins.
TV has long been a part of well-financed political campaigns. And Collins thinks given the pandemic there will be an even greater digital divide related to campaigning.
“It’s obviously a lot more expensive to conduct a large scale television campaign, so those candidates that used to depend on grassroots campaigning, you know, organization, the ground game, those candidates are being hurt pretty badly by this,” he said.
Political campaigns are filled with accusations and finger-pointing and candidates must respond to them quickly and social media helps them to do so. But Collins said the digital divide will negatively impact some voters, too.
“Those poor to working-class voters that maybe don’t have access to those digital devices, to laptops, to smartphones where they can watch YouTube, where they can watch Instagram, those voters are going to be cut out from those communications channels,” Collins stated.
Also, he said many voters who do not use social media enjoy meeting and talking to candidates face-to-face.
“A lot of old school people who are not into social media, who don’t really communicate with social media at all, it gives them a chance to go in person and see the candidates in-person,” said Collins.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.