People spend Labor Day along the Mississippi Gulf Coast

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On this Labor Day, people are soaking up the sun and enjoying good seafood along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
“We’ve been here since Saturday morning. We’ve been all up and down the coast,” says Sandy Rudolph.
In Bay St. Louis, people are packing the streets and restaurants. Many are enjoying time with their family and friends on this Labor Day.
Mississippi remains in phase 2. Restaurant owners tell FOX 8, they’re seeing crowds of people in comparison to what a normal Labor Day on the coast would look like.
On the beach in Long Beach, families traveled from as far away as Atlanta, Houston and Thibodaux to be here. They set up tents, umbrellas and coolers to really make a day of it. Families say safety is definitely on their minds when it comes to Covid-19.
State Health Officials reported nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths over the weekend.
The people we talked to said they believe the Gulf Coast is the perfect setting to have fun and still be safe.
“In Destin, everyone is on top of one another. This is a more local thing so as you can see, the closest people are more than a hundred feet. This is the perfect place to do that,” says Brandon Thomas.
“I mean we feel a hundred percent safe. We’re fine, there’s plenty of space we can let them run and not have to worry about anything,” says Jennifer Granier.
“Everybody is wearing their mask. Everybody is socially distancing. It’s at 50 percent capacity which is setting us back a little bit, but it’s working,” says Melvin ‘Cuz’ Barnes.
Restaurant owners say they’re expecting the crowds of people to head home later tonight, but they say the weekends are pretty crowded around Bay St. Louis.
