Shelby: Hot but Not-So-Humid for Labor Day

Expect lots of sunshine and mostly dry skies for your Labor Day. After a pleasant morning with lower humidity, temperatures will rise into the 90s for a hot, but tolerable afternoon.
Humidity will return tomorrow and so will rain chances. A mix of sun and storms with highs in the low 90s is expected for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
While the Atlantic is very active with two developed systems and two more potential developments, there are no threats to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.