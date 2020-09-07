With opt outs changing the LSU football roster, who steps in?

“Obviously everyone’s situation is different. Ja’Marr had a different situation than Tyler. I talked to them both. They told me the reasons why they wanted to leave. Obviously that’s up to them if they want to talk to him about that. They both had legitimate reasons why they left the team. It was hard. It was hard for both of them. Ja’Marr, it was really had for him to leave the team, and it was hard for Tyler. Those guys obviously talked to their family’s and made a decision. So, that’s their decision. Guys are going to opt out for different reasons. That’s the time we’re living in. We have guys that are going to step up. There’s opportunities for new guys to come in,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.