Business owner supports parish COVID-19 recovery phase decisions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With binders full of postponed reservations, and racks of jackets for events held in limbo, Tuxedos to Geaux’s Mel Grodsky says he’s tired of playing the waiting game.
“I’ve had weddings sitting here since March, April, May, June. My money is completely tied up with storage units on Causeway Boulevard that I can’t turn back into cash because we have to wait and see what the government tells us to do next if they’re going to allow them to have a wedding big enough,” Grodsky said.
His business relies on large gatherings, something that COVID 19 and decision-makers have put an end to. But Grodsky is holding out hope that leaders in Jefferson Parish might change that.
“Leave it up to the local communities the federal government left it up to the states, but they had a hurricane in Southwest Louisiana damage, they’re different than us we’re a different world, let each parish do their own thing,” Grodsky said.
The Jefferson Parish Council unanimously passed the resolution to ask the governor to allow parish leaders to make COVID-19 recovery phase decisions as opposed to the state.
Councilmember Scott Walker says he’s encouraged after the council’s zoom call with the governor, but he didn’t give them a good indication of which way he was leaning in his decision making.
“He didn’t really even give us many good hints, but he did say he would take our concerns under consideration and make a decision based on the data that is driven him so far through this pandemic,” Walker said.
Walker says as long as parish leaders keep an eye on the numbers, hospital capacity, and citizens continue to socially distance and wear masks, the parish can handle COVID 19 recovery decisions.
“Jefferson and Orleans Parish are the economic drivers for the state and, right now, we’re not doing a lot of driving and we need to eventually because we’re going to live with this virus for a while we need to figure out a way to move forward,” Walker said.
“We know how to handle the distance and masks everything required to wash her hands and we’re keeping everyone safe,” Grodsky said.
Especially with the future of Mardi Gras still up in the air, Grodskey says every day without a phase three announcement is a day of losing money.
“Let me open my doors let me do my business let’s hope for the best will watch and be a safe as we can possibly be,” Grodksy said.
