Heart of Louisiana: Jimmie Davis State Park reopens and Caney Lake fishing

“I’ve got a 13.27, a 12 and last year before last had 11.97. Not going to quit till you get the big one. That’s right. I’ve got to get a 15.99. If I get a 15.99, I’ll be about done,” Nomey said. This clearwater lake was enlarged when it was damned in the 1980s. And it created an ideal habitat for fish. “Whenever it was formed. They left, they didn’t under cut all the trees and all that. Just let, let it grow. So they, they have a, they have a, it’s just a better environment for them,” Troy Traina said.