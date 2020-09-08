'I’m Coming Home’: Former Nicholls St. CB Darren Evans transfers to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Nicholls State cornerback Darren Evans is returning to Baton Rouge to play for LSU.
Evans played his prep ball at Glen Oaks. He tweeted the news about transferring to LSU on Tuesday, September 8.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in August. According to 247Sports, a source confirmed Evans has enrolled at LSU and will begin practicing with the team after he passes his physical.
Orgeron talked last month about searching for an available cornerback after senior Kary Vincent Jr. opted out for the season to prepare for the NFL draft.
“I think we’re a little short,” head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Tuesday, August 25. “We have one scholarship left. We are currently researching if there’s a cornerback or maybe a nickel corner out there that’s available, we may take him. We could use him right now because we’re a little short, we’re icing up a couple guys because of hamstrings, nothing major but we feel good.”
Evans played in all 14 games at cornerback last season. He was tied for fifth in the FCS with 15 pass breakups. His lone interception of the season was at the goal line against Central Arkansas. He had a total of 47 tackles on the season, with 33 of them solo, and 2.0 tackles for loss.
Evans was named All-Southland second team after the 2018 season. He led the team with eight pass breakups and recorded two interceptions.
