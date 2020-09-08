JP Recreation Department offering camp for students enrolled in hybrid and virtual learning

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Parks and Recreation Department is offering a camp for students enrolled in virtual and hybrid schooling for the 2020-2021 school year.
The student camp is available for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade.
Students will be able to go to the Miley Playground on the eastbank of Jefferson Parish and the Belle Terre Playground on the westbank of Jefferson Parish Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The student camp will cost $75 per week and will include before and after care. Parents will be required to provide snacks, drinks and lunches everyday.
Students will also be required to bring their own computer, cord, headset and other needed materials for learning.
Masks will be required to be worn at all times except for during lunch.
Registration for the student camp begins Tuesday, September 8 and runs through September 18 or until all the spots are filled.
Spaces are limited and will be available on a first come first served bases.
For residents on the eastbank, contact Student Camp Coordinator Rebecca Bourgeois at (504) 736-6992. Westbank residents can contact Student Camp Coordinator Daisey Acosta at (504) 349-5032.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.