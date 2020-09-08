Juveniles arrested for rash of car burglaries in St. Charles Parish

BAYOU GAUCHE, La. (WVUE) -Two teenagers were arrested Monday night (Sept. 7) for a rash of car break-ins on the westbank of St. Charles Parish.
The teens, a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old, were booked on a dozen counts of burglary.
The break-ins happened in the Bayou Gauche area Sunday, Sept. 6.
The reported burglaries occurred in the 200 block of Luke Drive, 100 block of Pine Street, 100 block of Bayou Estates, and the 100 block of Bayou Estates South.
Yesterday morning, the SCPSO began investigating at least 12 vehicle burglaries and one attempted car burglary
Police say several debit cards, money, three handguns, and several other items were stolen.
Later in the day Monday, officers also responded to a report of a stolen mini-bike that occurred in the 300 block of Scott Street in Paradis that was stolen sometime between 6:30 p.m. Sunday and 12 a.m. Monday.
The mini-bike was located at a home in Paradis, and a juvenile suspect was taken into custody. During the mini-bike theft investigation, detectives discovered property from some of the Bayou Gauche burglaries at the juvenile’s residence.
In addition, other stolen property including the three stolen handguns were recovered from a vehicle located at the suspect’s residence.
Throughout the investigation into both the mini-bike theft and Bayou Gauche vehicle burglaries, detectives were able to identify four people who are connected to both cases.
The 16-year-old male from Luling and the 13-year-old male from Paradis were arrested for twelve counts of Simple Burglary of a Vehicle, one count of Attempted Simple Burglary of a Vehicle, and one count of Simple Burglary.
Detectives are still reviewing video footage, interviewing witnesses, and it is anticipated that additional arrests will be made. Sheriff Champagne would also like citizens in the Bayou Gauche area with video surveillance cameras to review video footage and contact the Sheriff’s Office if they observe any suspicious people or cars during the nighttime hours of September 6 or the early morning hours of September 7.
