New Orleans business owners try to hang on as they wait for Phase 3 updates

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans business owners try to hang on during the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic. But they may have to wait even longer for the city to enter phase three of reopening the economy.
The mayor says she is very concerned about the city seeing another COVID-19 surge following the Labor Day holiday weekend. She says that will have to be taken into account when deciding when New Orleans moves into phase 3.
This French quarter business owner says he put both of his stores up for sale recently.
“We open for 5 years now in the French quarter and paying rent for 6 months without any help without seeing any future coming up bright all the events getting canceled,” said Moshe Habad, French Quarter business owner.
His businesses have been closed since the start of the pandemic in march-- the bills are adding up.
“Two stores, keep paying rent its very easy for the city to come and say hey guys don’t open and don’t do that on the other hand they don’t come and give us any alternative to help us out to reopen the businesses,” Habad said.
The Mayor says she can’t give a date yet on when phase 3 of reopening the economy will happen for New Orleans. She says she’s concerned by the crowds that gathered in the city over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
That’s also concerning news for this store owner -- who says-- it’s hard to stay afloat when his businesses continue to take hit after hit.
“People coming in here to the city have nothing to do all the shops are closed there’s no reason to open because there is no foot traffic usually we would have thousands of people walking on a weekday now we have barely 5 to 10 people a day walking next to the store,” Habad said.
The mayor says she will be monitoring the governor’s announcement on when Louisiana will enter phase 3.
