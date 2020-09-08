New Orleans City Council looks to train workers for Charity Hospital cleanup

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council is looking to train people to clean asbestos from Charity Hospital as work begins to redevelop the building.
LSU owns the old hospital site but has now entered into a lease with a developer who plans to turn it into a mix of residential and commercial units.
The hospital closed shortly after Hurricane Katrina and has remained vacant since.
Now, the City is looking for people to help with the construction.
Applicants will be trained to remove asbestos and will be paid $15 per hour.
Those who are interested can contact Max Perdomo at (504) 453-6761 or Eileen Bruzeau at (504) 468-9500.
