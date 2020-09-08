One person dead in shooting near St. Charles Ave. and Canal St.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a homicide near the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Canal Street.
NOPD reported the shooting just before 1 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
