One person dead in shooting near St. Charles Ave. and Canal St.
By Tiffany Baptiste | September 8, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 1:17 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a homicide near the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Canal Street.

NOPD reported the shooting just before 1 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

