Police: 2 arrested for attempted murder in Slidell; dead woman connected to crime

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Two Slidell men have been arrested for allegedly trying to kill a man after kidnapping a man and severely beating him.
In the early morning hours of Thursday (Aug. 20) a man was found severely injured in a remote area off Bayou Paquet Rd. near Slidell. The man was stabbed and beaten to near death, police said.
Throughout the investigation, it was discovered the crime occurred at an apartment in the 1800 block of Fifth St. in Slidell.
Police said two Slidell men, 27-year-old, Dylan Craddock and 32-year-old, Cody Matthews, severely beat and stabbed the victim at the Fifth St. apartment, then took him to a remote area to dispose of his body.
The victim survived, was able to seek help, and was transported to a hospital. The victim has since been released and is recovering from his injuries.
At the end of last week, both Craddock and Matthews were arrested for: Attempted First Degree Murder and Second-Degree Kidnapping. Both were booked into the Slidell City Jail and have since been transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
While investigating this case, it was discovered that an acquaintance of the victim, 25-year-old, Brooke Buchler, was missing from the same Fifth St. apartment, where the male victim was beaten several days earlier.
On Sunday, Aug. 24, New Orleans Police contacted Slidell Police and said they located Brooke Buchler deceased inside the abandoned Naval Support Activity complex in New Orleans. Buchler’s death has been classified as a homicide.
NOPD is the lead agency for the murder investigation of Buchler. Slidell Police is working closely with NOPD to determine if the two cases are related, officers said.
Anyone with information on the death of Buchler is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or the NOPD.
